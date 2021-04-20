From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Movement of vehicles and passengers along the Enugu Abakaliki expressway has been halted following heavy shooting at the Ezilo axis of the highway by gunmen.

It was not immediately clear who were responsible for the shootings.

But two persons were earlier reported to have been killed in a renewed boundary dispute between Ezillo community and their neighboring Iyionu community.

Both communities are in Ishielu local government area of the state.

It could not be immediately established if the shooting was connected with the dispute.

A passenger, Afam Cyprian, who was travelling to Enugu said travellers have been stranded at Okpoto for about one hour.

He said Military patrol vans were patrolling the highway but have told them not to advance.

“Many people are looking for another route to take. Some have gone back to take Afikpo road. I am looking for a way to go back to Abakaliki”, he said.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah confirmed the statement.

She said the Police Commissioner, Aliyu Garba has dispatched police patrol teams to restore peace and open up the road for users.

She however said the shooting cannot be related to the boundary dispute as the disputed area is not close to the highway.