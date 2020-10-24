From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Hoodlums on Saturday afternoon broke into a property allegedly belonging to a serving Commissioner in charge of Planning and Budget Commission, Kaduna State, Thomas Gyang where the unspecified quantity of palliative items was carted away.

The property, which was located at Tanko Tete road, off Gwari Avenue, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna South local government area of the State, was said to be housing two trucks of palliative foods which include sugar, noodles, spaghetti among others with COVID-19 palliative inscription on them.

Unofficial source who spoke in confidence said “the hoodlums looted the items for about two hours without any challenge from any security agency.

“They broke into the place from ceiling. They were there for about two hours. I’m not sure if the Commissioner lives here but we know the house belong to him”, the source said.

Details were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.