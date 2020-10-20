Barely 24 hours after hoodlums in Benin, Edo state torched five police stations, hoodlums on Tuesday in Lagos set alight Orile police station, destroying it completely.
Details soon…
Barely 24 hours after hoodlums in Benin, Edo state torched five police stations, hoodlums on Tuesday in Lagos set alight Orile police station, destroying it completely.
Details soon…
Benjamin Babine, Abuja The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Abuja Chapter has rejected the...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply