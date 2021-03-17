From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde, over an alleged N900 million fraud.

ICPC who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said its operatives arrested Professor Ojerinde on Monday in Abuja. The Commission said the former Registrar allegedly committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

According to the statement, Prof Ojerinde has been detained by the Commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to companies which cannot be traced.

He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.

Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions.

Professor Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.