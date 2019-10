The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared former presidential aide, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla, wanted.

The spokesperson for the agency, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday explained that the move followed Obono-Obla’s “repeated failure’’ to appear before the commission to answer questions bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption.

Details shortly. (NAN)