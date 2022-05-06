From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Southeast Leaders have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The leaders made the plea on Friday morning in an address during a meeting with Buhari at the Executive Council Chambers, New Government House Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

President Buhari is in Ebonyi State on a two days working visit.

Chairman of Southeast Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma read the address.

“We plead with you to tamper Justice with mercy in the case of our son Nnamdi Kanu”

Eze Mkpuma said the Leaders have started discussion with all agrreived groups and persons with a view to getting all of them to come to a roundtable discussion for an amicable resolution so that peace will return to the region.

The Leaders commended the President for the construction of second Niger Bridge, Akanu Ibiam International Airport and many other federal government projects in the region.

He also asked for the President’s support for the southeast to produce the next president in the country.

Details….