Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.
The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, announced this in a statement on Monday.
The statement by the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, and titled, ‘Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho released to Yoruba leader, Banji Akintoye; French language expert, Adeniran by the Benin Republic Government’.
Details of the reports were sketchy but the statement reads: “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.
“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.
“Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.”
