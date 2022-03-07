Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement by the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, and titled, ‘Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho released to Yoruba leader, Banji Akintoye; French language expert, Adeniran by the Benin Republic Government’.

Details of the reports were sketchy but the statement reads: “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

“Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.”