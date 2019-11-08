Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has announced the appointment of thirteen new Assistant Inspector Generals of Police(AIG), to man the various zones in the country and some department at the force headquarters.

The appointments which is with immediate effect has Dan Bature as the new AIG in charge of Finance and Administration(DFA), Hyelainda Kimo Musa, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja, Yunana Babas, Special Protection Unit(SPU).

A copy containing the appointment obtained by Daily Sun, also has Dan-Malam Mohammed, Counter Terrorism Unit(CTU), Muazu Zubeiru Halilu, Information Communication Technology(ICT), Rabiu Yusuf, AIG Zone 2, Lagos, Mohammed Iliyasu, AIG, Maritime and Mohammed Uba Kura, AIG Zone 6, Calabar.

Others are Zaki Ahmed, AIG Community Policing, Zama Bala Senchi, AIG Zone 1, Kano Bello Sadiq, AIG Department Of Operations Services(DOPS), and AUSTIN Agbonlahor Iwero, AIG works.