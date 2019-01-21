Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is currently meeting with Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and commissioners of police at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, is expected to join the meeting at some point, to make a presentation on the electoral commission’s expectation from the police.

Present at the meeting are the 36 state commissioners of police and the Federal Capital Territory, all AIGs, and seven DIGs.

Sources revealed that that meeting would discuss policy issues, police preparation for the general election, conduct and discipline of officers.

President Muhammadu Buhari IGP appointed IGP Adamu on January 15, 2019, following the retirement of ex-IGP Ibrahim Idris, who clocked 60 years on that day