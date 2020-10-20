The Inspector General of Police Muhammad Adamu has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot policemen to quell the on going hoodlums attack on innocent citizens.

The IGP in the verified twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force also ordered the Police Mobile Force to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure country.

He ordered Commissioners of Police in the states and the Federal Capital Territory to identify and isolate law breakers from peaceful protesters and immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.