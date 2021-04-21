Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the immediate withdrawal of all senior police officers currently serving at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The IGP gave the directives in a memo dated April 15, 2021, and signed by acting CP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.

The memo addressed to the EFCC chairman, directed police officers in the ranks of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), and above, to vacate the commission by latest Wednesday, April 21, and report to the office of the Acting Commissioner of Police, CP, Idowu Owohunwa, the Principal Staff Officer. Details later