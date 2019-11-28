George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha’s has approved an additional six more roads for immediate rehabilitation to ease the movement of people and goods in the state.

This latest development brings to 31 the total number of roads that are currently been rehabilitated in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the governor, Prince Eze Ugochukwu who disclosed this Thursday said the roads includes:

Warehouse Junction-Umezurike Hospital-Emmanuel College Roundabout with Edede/Royce Road Junction and Emmanuel College layout. 7.54 kilometres; West End-Old Nekede Road-Zoo-Ihiagwa. 7.54 kilometres.

Onitsha-Orlu Road, Egbeda Bypass. 2.8 Kilometres.

Dualization of 1.25 Kilometre ( 2.5km) of end of the Airport Road, Owerri. Both end totaling 5 kilometres.

Ulakwo-Umuaro Nguru Umuneke. 9.4 Kilometres and Orlu/Ohii Junction-Orogwe. 4.2 Kilometres.