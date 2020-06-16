From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he is ready for any form of primary election his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be adopting.

He made the declaration when briefing the State House Correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor said he was sure God would give him victory.

Akeredolu said he was in the State House to tell President Buhari that he was running for re-election and to present his Expression of Interest forms to him.

Details later…