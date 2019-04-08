The Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport is currently on fire, leaving passengers fleeing the facility.

The roof of the main hall of the airport went up in flames late afternoon on Monday after a reported explosion.

As a result of the inferno passengers who were traveling out of the state via the airport were left stranded.

Our correspondent reports that men of the fire service are battling to put out the inferno.

As at the time of filling the report, it was not clear what might have caused the fire, whether any life was lost or the extent of the damage done by the fire.