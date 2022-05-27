From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), may have bowed to pressures from the political parties to extend the deadline for the conduct of primaries, accepting to reconsider their earlier position.

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) had earlier requested the Commission to extend the deadline by 30 days, praying that it will enable them to conclude all logistics concerning the primaries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

However, following the adjustment of their request to the Commission to extend the deadline by one week, the Commission agreed to look into the demand, claiming that it is a considerable request.

Speaking during an emergency meeting with the leadership of the political parties in Abuja, Commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed that the request to review the electoral timeline is a considerate one.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .