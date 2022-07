The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Osun governorship election held on Saturday July 16, 2022.

Senator Adeleke polled a total of 403, 371 votes and won 17 of the 30 local government areas in the state, while APC candidate and the incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola a total of 375,927 and won 13 of the 30 local government area in the state.