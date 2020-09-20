Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been announced winner of the Edo governorship election which held on September 19, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Obaseki scored the highest votes in Saturday’s Edo State governorship election and has been declared the winner.

The result of the election, held in all Edo’s 18 local governments, was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Benin, the state capital by the Chief Returning Officer Johnson Alalibo saying, “Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner.”

He said Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 223,619 votes. He also won in 13 of the 18 local government areas and thus scored more than 25 per cent of votes cast in two-thirds of the local governments in the state to satisfy the second constitutional requirement to be declared governor.

Mr Obaseki won his first election in 2016 as a candidate of the APC, principally supported by Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor and former chairman of the APC. Mr Ize-Iyamu was then the candidate of the PDP.