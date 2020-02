Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday lived up to its threat of deregistering inefficient political parties, when it yanked off 74 out of the 91 parties that contested the 2019 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja said that the decision was in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Details later…