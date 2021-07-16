From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dropped the name of former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo as Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), clearing Chukwuma Michael Umeoji and Orogbu Obiageli as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the party. Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.

INEC, in a statement notifying the public of cleared candidates signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, however left the columns of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sitting court order for reasons for accommodating or dropping them on the list.

The electoral commission however, cleared Emmanuel Andy Uba and Johnbosco Okechukwu Anaedobe as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite the controversy and court order against his emergence from the APC primaries.

According to the statement titled: Publication of personal Particulars of Candidates for Anambra governorship election’, the Commission noted: “INEC met on Thursday, July 15, 2021 and among other things considered the List/personal particulars of candidates nominated by the various political parties for the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the Judgments/Court Orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election. In line with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the Commissions Notice Board in Awka, Anambra State while the names of the candidates, their gender, party, age, qualification and the Commissions decision/ remarks are herein attached.

“The Commission will continue to act in consonance with the Constitution and the law and will continue to obey the judgments and orders of courts served on it. Festus Okoye Esq.National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education July 16, 2021,” it noted in the statement.