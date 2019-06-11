The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has this evening finally issued the immediate governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, a certificate of return as the senator-elect for Imo West senatorial district.

Fielding questions 6.40pm from newsmen after receiving the certificate of return shortly after the inauguration of the 9th Assembly, Okorocha said that the commission had officially invited and told him that the certificate was ready.

“I take it to be God’s time and I have always believed that justice delayed is denied. But all the same, for the sake of our nascent democracy, I accept this certificate and I want to thank the judiciary for doing the needful,” he said