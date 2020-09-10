The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo state,has gone up in flames
Sunnewsonline.com gathered that the fire, which started at about 8pm on Thursday, razed a container fully loaded with smart card readers.
Card readers meant for the October 10 governorship election were reportedly destroyed in the outbreak.
The cause of the fire is not known as fire men battles to put out the fire
In a series of tweets, INEC said investigation will commence once the fire has been contained.
Fire broke out today, Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure. The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at pic.twitter.com/XuXh2j9WON
