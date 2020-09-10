The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo state,has gone up in flames

Sunnewsonline.com gathered that the fire, which started at about 8pm on Thursday, razed a container fully loaded with smart card readers.

Card readers meant for the October 10 governorship election were reportedly destroyed in the outbreak.

The cause of the fire is not known as fire men battles to put out the fire

In a series of tweets, INEC said investigation will commence once the fire has been contained.