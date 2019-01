Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The reported withdrawal of Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for the 2019 presidential race, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, has been rejected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC said it was acting on the Electoral Act which stipulates that a candidate would only withdraw from the race no less that 45 days to the date of elections.

Details later…