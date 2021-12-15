From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

The Federal Government has faulted former president Olusegun’s assertion that President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing more to offer Nigerians.

The federal government boasted that Nigeria is safer today than it was in 2015.

Government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja, yes, insisted that Buhari has done better than his predecessors in tackling insecurity, amidst very difficult economic and social conditions.

Details later…

