Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the recent attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, six governors of the northeast states and heads of security agencies are currently meeting with President Muhammad Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

Those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, six of the North East Governors, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The North East Governors are led by their Chairman and Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, Taraba, Darius Ishaku, and Yobe, Mai Mala Buni.

The security heads in attendance are: Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

Also present are the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi said the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.

The deliberations is expected to focus on the insurgency in the North East and other security situations confronting the zone.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), had last week in reaction to the attack on Zulum, described the security situation in the country as appalling in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

Details later…