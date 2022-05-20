From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) irked by the incessant insecurity situation in Imo State has called on elder statesman,chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and retiring Arch bishop of Owerri Catholic archdiocese, Anthony Obinna as well as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to wade into the problem and save the State from further bloodshed.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson,Emma Powerful claimed that its M-branch has discovered that politicians in the State are fueling the crisis in the State for political reasons.

The group has also urged governor Hope Uzodimma,Rochas Okorocha,Emeka Ihedioha and senator Ifeayin Araraume to settle their political rivalry to avert further security issues in the State.

Powerful has also warned in the statement that IPOB will have no other option but to come after politicians causing the upheaval in the State.

“The fact remains that IPOB and ESN are not behind the insecurity in the Eastern region because we cannot shed innocent blood of a fellow Igbo person or Biafra citizens.

“This disheartening insecurity is the handwork of some traitors and renegades who see politics as a career job and we have discovered how they recruited external aggressors whom they use to murder their people and target political opponents at will.

“This problem is lingering in the region and particularly in Imo state and had spilled over to some part of Anambra State because of political reasons and interests.

“We are calling on stakeholders in the Eastern region, the Governor of Imo state Hope Uzodimma and most especially some key players in Imo state politics like Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State to make peace among themselves in order to stop the killing of our people because of political interest in the state.

“If this continue IPOB will have no option than to do the needful so they will understand that Imo State is not for them alone and we will ensure that security of the state will not be jeopardise. This advise should not be misinterpreted by these evil politicians

“It’s quite appalling that someone like Eng. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Archbishop Anthony Obinna and many others including our traditional rulers and Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership could not come together and call these politicians like Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Rochas Okorocha and Hope Uzodinma to order and allow peace to rein in the state.

“What does it benefit you people to see Imo state be in this kind of tumoil because of politics especially in Orlu senatorial zone. The Ohaneze Ndigbo should call these politicians in the state to a meeting with a view to settle them.

“Imo State is home base of these renegades and traitors who are doing this heinous crimes against humanity and blame it on peaceful movement seeking freedom of our people. But be assured their cup is now full. We are about to bring them to their knees to the public and anybody who knows them should blame them for what will befall them because IPOB is coming for them and they will regret being involved in this kind of activities in the region.

“Information at our disposal reveal that many desperate political elites of Imo extraction, are strongly behind the Insecurity in the State and blaming it on IPOB and ESN . The sole aim of these criminal politicians in Imo State was to destroy, demonise and tarnish the image of IPOB but we won’t accept or allow them continue terrorising our land.

“IPOB shall, very soon, mention and expose the names of footsoldiers and criminals they are using for these evil acts so that the general public will know who are behind their their misery and the harvest of innocent blood in Imo State.

“They will be exposed to the public to ensure that the Imo state crisis is brought to a stop and afford the Imo State Indigenes the space and environment to live in security and have rest. The politicians behind this devilish activities thinking that nobody will know them and expose them should retrace their steps because it will bounce on them shortly.” Powerful warned.