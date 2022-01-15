From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home on January,18 ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, a court ruling on his fundamental rights at an Umuahia court.

However, the group has insisted that there would not be any sit-at-home on January 19 the scheduled date for the ruling proper.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful on Saturday, it noted that some disgruntled principal officers of the group are planning to thwart the directive issued by its directorate.

Powerful while advising the people to shun any sit-at-home except that fixed for the 18, warned that the group would deal seriously with any member going against the laid down order.

Although he did not state the reason for the lockdown on 18, he urged me!beds of the public to show their solidarity. He said “Following our Leader’s upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022 next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit at home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our Leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lock down only on January 18 for obvious reasons.

“Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must treat as such, IPOB leadership have given order and that order is what signed.

“Everybody must be careful because this waves that is coming will consume many and every principal of IPOB mostly the coordinators must know that it will bounce on their heads if they don’t checkmate the activities of members and call them to order. IPOB is not village or social club where everybody will behave untoward to people like cultists.

“It is on the table and to the knowledge of IPOB leadership how some principal officers were encouraging evils in IPOB without minding the repercussions and consequences but we want to make categorically known to them that it will come back to him or her that encouraged evil against his or her fellow human beings

“We realise that some unscrupulous and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit at home on 19th and 20th of January 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal business on these days without fear.

“We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America. IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved.” Powerful stated.