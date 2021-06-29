From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has intercepted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and has produced him before a Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial.

Kanu is facing trial for alleged treason and was granted bail in April 2017 by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

But he jumped bail after flouting all the conditions given to him by the court, including a ban on public speaking.

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who announced this on Tuesday said the fleeing IPOB leader was intercepted on Sunday and brought back to the country for the continuation of his trial.

Malami who was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Ahmed, disclosed that Kanu was intercepted and brought to the country on Sunday.

