From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Federal Government has intercepted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and has produced him before a Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial.
Kanu is facing trial for alleged treason and was granted bail in April 2017 by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.
But he jumped bail after flouting all the conditions given to him by the court, including a ban on public speaking.
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who announced this on Tuesday said the fleeing IPOB leader was intercepted on Sunday and brought back to the country for the continuation of his trial.
Malami who was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Ahmed, disclosed that Kanu was intercepted and brought to the country on Sunday.
Kanu under Massob and Ipob defrauded Igbos 21 years long by telling them he will get Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war.
Four years long we the Group of Intellectuals: G-I fought the Disintegration War with Revolutionary Warfare in which Igbos got Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives, Kanu and his fraudulent Ipob were busy defrauding Igbos by telling them he will get Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war.
Majority Igbos of south east firmly stand for Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives, while Kanu and his fraudulent Ipob are provoking conflict between Igbos of south east and natives of south south geopolitical zone by saying south south geopolitical zone is part of Biafra Republic, he sent ignorant touts following him to kill people in south south geopolitical zone for his Biafra Republic of eastern region.
I repeatedly made it clear that he can’t force people of south south geopolitical zone to be part of Biafra Republic. If his concept is Biafra Republic of eastern region, let him go to south south geopolitical zone and talk to the people. Let people of south south geopolitical zone sit-at-home in a referendum like and we will see if majority of south south geopolitical zone want to be part of Biafra Republic.
Kanu is a fraudster, let him face his judgement in the hands of the enemy. He said fulanis are not the problem of this territory natives because he collected money from Atiku who’s a fulani and told Igbos to vote in 2019 presidential election of fulani caliphate called Nigeria. He is now in the hands of defeated fulani criminals from Nigeria. It is Ipob affairs. It has nothing to do with Igbos of south east, it has nothing to do with Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives.