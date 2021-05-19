From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced to its members the indefinite suspension of all forms of gathering,meetings in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Directorate of State of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, and made available to Daily Sun in Owerri on Wednesday.

Edoziem, stating the reason for the suspension, noted that the group has received an intelligence report on the alleged clampdown on its members by the federal government.

It urged its members to be more vigilant and avoid answering strange calls and to engage in less conversation in public places.