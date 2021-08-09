From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The sit at home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB),to protest the detention of it’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,by the DSS has crippled activities in Abakaliki.

Our Correspondent who visited some parts of the state at about 10:am observed that people were complying to the order.

Security agents in patrol vans have been patroling the town to ensure that people were not harrased for coming out for their normal businesses even as some parts of the city were totally deserted.

Bellow are pictures of Margret Umahi International Market and a section of the Abakaliki-Ogoja highway looking completely deserted.

