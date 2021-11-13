From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Boko Haram and its splinter group, ISWAP invaded Askira, a Borno town early Saturday in about 12 gun trucks, residents and security sources, said.

Some residents said the iinsurgents came at about 6am firing guns “indiscriminately on the streets as the convoy moves.”

Scores of residents fled into the bush while man were trapped in their houses.

“The situation is bad but the insurgents’ are withdrawing now,” Adamu Saleh told The Sun.

Askira is about 151 kilometres south of Maiduguri, the state capital.