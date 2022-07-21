From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and relevant stakeholders have agreed on the minimum cut-off point for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

It was unanimously agreed at the 2022 Policy meeting that 140 will be the minimum cut-off point for admission into a university. 100 was voted for Polytechnics and Monotechnics, while 80 was voted for Colleges of Education.

The cut-off point was the collective decision of all heads of tertiary institutions, private and public, taken at the 2022 Policy meeting chaired by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede explained that the aforementioned points are the minimum, but that does not mean that institutions must comply wholely to it.

“Institutions have the liberty to determine their cut-off point but must not be below the cut-off agreed at the policy meeting,” he explained.

Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Charles Esimone, was among the people that adopted the motion at the meeting.

