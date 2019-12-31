Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

‎A Jigawa state house of assembly member in the House of Representatives Alhaji Mohammed Adamu Fagen Gawo‎ representing Babura/Garki state constituency was reported dead at a Dubai hospital today (tuesday).

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) party state chairman Alhaji Habibu Sara said the member who was a former permanent secretary foreign affairs ‎was said to have died due to severe leg pains he has been nursing for quite some time.

Habibu Sara who spoke to the Sun on phone confirmed the assembly members death stating that he had earlier spoken with him from the hospital in Dubai at around 2 pm where he was receiving treatment.

He said the death was a cruel shock to his family and the entire state.

The deceased is currently serving a second term as member in the House of Representatives.