JOHESU who disclosed this in a press statement signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, further disclosed that instead the government has resorted to threats, intimidation and blackmail rather than calling for a resolve of the trade dispute.

The statement read in part: “This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would come to an end midnight of today, 20” September, 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, 21st September, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

“However, since the Federdl Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the heaith sector, the next line of action would be

decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.

“If is pertinent to also inform members of the Press and the general public thaf rather fhan call JOHESU for dialogue to resolve the trade dispufe, the Federal Government has resorted to intimidation and blackmail of JOHESU leaders using all forms of instruments and faceless organisations.

“JOHESU will continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights

and demands for the welfare cf its members in the health sector. Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery.”