After months of hide and seek, former President Goodluck Jonathan has finally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

A group of supporters of Fulani extraction and Almajiris led by Ibrahim Abdullahi picked the expression of interest and nomination forms for the former President around 6:30 pm.

