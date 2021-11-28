From Gyang Bere, Jos

There is palpable tension in Jos, the capital of Plateau State on following heavy gunshots and attack on the Jos Correctional Centre by suspected gunmen.

It was learned that the gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram invaded the Correctional Centre at about 5:30pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that prison officers on duty who could not withstand the firing power of the gunmen, abandoned their duty post and escaped for their lives.

The road leading to the Police Headquarters, Jos and the Correctional Centre Jos was deserted immediately and shops around the area hurriedly close.

Efforts to get the Pubic Relation Office of the Correctional Centre speak proof abortive as his line was witch off.

… details later