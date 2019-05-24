Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

All parts of Zamfara State have erupted in jubilation following the Supreme Court judgement which voided the primaries of the Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC).

The people, mostly youths are jubilating around major towns and cities in the state, speeding in cars and motorcycles and carrying the posters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which came second overall in the February and March elections in the state.

Most people who spoke to our correspondent described the Supreme Court verdict as a victory for the rule of law which will serve as a deterrent to other leaders who impose candidates on the people.

By the verdict, candidates of the PDP will take over the rein of the state and those of them who placed second in Assembly elections will proceed to replace candidates of the APC.