Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has shifted its judgment on the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to noon.

The Federal Government had on January 11 filed a six-count charge against Onnoghen, alleging among other things that he failed to declare his assets to the Bureau between June 2005 and December 14, 2016.

Justice Onnoghen was already at the Tribunal for the judgment before the announcement.

Only two of his lawyers and a handful of his aides were seated in the courtroom when a court official made the announcement.