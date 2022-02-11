From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court in a split decision of six out of seven Justices, declared as unlawful and unconstitutional the Executive Order 10 (EO10) issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on the funding of State Judiciary and Legislature.

The majority judgment declared that the President exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.

According to the seven members of the panel, it was not the responsibility of the Federal Government to fund the capital and recurrent expenditures of the superior courts created for States under Section six of the Constitution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, all the seven members agreed that the States were not entitled to be refunded all they have spent before now to maintain those courts.

The judgment was on the suit filed by the 36 States against the FG on the funding of the Judiciary and the constitutionality of the EO10