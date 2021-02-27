From John Adams, Minna

After 11 days in captivity, the abducted Kagara Government Science College students and their teachers and family members have regained their freedom.

The students are said to be on their way back to Minna, the state capital where they will be received by the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello at the government house, Minna.

Food and medical personnel have already being stationed at the government house awaiting the released students and the staff of the school and facility members.

Security has been tightened at the government house with thorough screening of every vehicle entering into the government houses

A source closed to one of the parents of the abducted children said they were released in the early hours of today (Saturday) from an undisclosed location around Kaduna state.

It could be recalled that the 27 Students, three Staff of the school and their 12 family members were abducted from their school on the 17th February, 2021 at about 2:30am.

One of the Students, Benjamin Abila was shot and killed on the spot when attempted to escape the attack.

Detail shortly