Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and other aspirants who participated in just-concluded presidential primary held in Abuja.

In statement on Wednesay afternoon, he told Tinubu and the former aspirants: “I congratulate you for the good and wonderful outing.”

Kalu said “everyone did enough campaign needed to win the primary election but it is only one candidate that will represent the party in the general election.”

Addressing the APC candidate, Kalu said: “To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you. The APC won.”

He said as a “faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship.”

The senator said all APC members owe the party an open mind and total support, adding: “Most importantly, I hope this win brings a deeper reflection about South East and North East in the affairs of the nation.”

