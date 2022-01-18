President Muhammadu Buhari has received Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Announcing the visit on his verified Facebook page, Kalu wrote: “Tonight, I paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit to discuss major national issues and I am very satisfied with our discussion. I left him at 10pm and in good health . We look forward to a better Nigeria.”