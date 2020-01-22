Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Kano State Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Rabiu Sulieman Bichi has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bichi, a long-time close- associate of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and a high-ranking member of the Kwankwassiyya Movement in the state, announced his defection to the ruling party, on Wednesday.

Sources close to our correspondent indicated that the defected chairman would be received by the Kano State governor, Dr Abdulllahi Umar Ganduje, later in the night.

Bichi confirmed the development while speaking to our correspondent on phone, and invited him to his press conference to mark his departure from his party, scheduled later tonight.

It was gathered that Bichi who had worked as the Secretary to the Kano State Government during the tenure of Kwankwaso (2011-2015), had felt marginalised in the scheme of things, despite his position as the chairman of the party in the state.

Sources said that the defection of Bichi had been decided long before, adding that it was fuelled by certain developments in the party which had not been favourable to him.

The shocked defection of the devoted chairman of the party has shaken the state as many did not see it coming, according to checks by our correspondent. Some days ago, Bichi was very active and vocal defending the ideals of the PDP and its governorship candidate, Abba K Yusuf ahead of the judgement of the Supreme Court in the state.