From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In determination for an unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has threatened to lockdown the entire South East States from November,5 if their leader is not released from the Department of State Service custody.

The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful explained that the sit-at-home protest has become necessary following signs it envisaged that the Federal Government is toiling with his trials and has no plan to release him.

Although in between the date for the sit-at-home, the group has exempted Sunday, November, 7 for people to worship.

“Failure to release our leader onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before November 4, 2021, our one week Sit-At-Home begins on November 5, 2021 till November 10.

“Although we quite understand the pains and adverse effects of this option on our people, we are compelled to take it to achieve a better purpose in the collective interest of Biafrans.

“We have taken time to analyse what transpired on October 21 when our Leader was arraigned in court and discovered that the federal government is not sincere and only wants to humiliate him and keep him perpetually in DSS custody to rot there.

“We cannot accept that anymore. We can never allow our leader onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be tried secretely and we can never also allow him to be tried under Sharia law under any guise. Nigeria must follow International laws in handling our leader.

“Unless the federal government releases him unconditionally before November 4, we shall sacrifice one week for him as a warning protest to convey to our oppressors that Nnamdi Kanu represents over 70 million Biafrans.

“He is innocent of all the charges preferred against him. As long as he is in detention our individual businesses do not matter so much because he is suffering for us all and we can’t abandon him.” Powerful said.

Explaining further on the reason for the sit-at-home, Powerful said “This one week sit-at-home is also to let our oppressors understand that we are not going to tolerate any plan to torment or abandon our leader in DSS custody through frivolous court adjournments.

“Any plans to subject him to trauma in detention through long adjournments while real terrotists and mass murderers are having fun across the country cannot fly. Nnamdi Kanu must be freed because he committed no crime.

“Asking for referendum so that Biafrans will decide whether or not they want to continue as part of Nigeria is no crime. He should not suffer for seeking justice for his people.” Powerful stated.

