From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has bared its mind on the interception and re-arraignment of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

National Executive Committee (NEC) of the apex Igbo body rose from its meeting in Enugu, Saturday, pledging to monitor every aspect of the trial process.

A communique released by its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia said the group has constituted a committee of eminent Igbo lawyers and leaders to track the proceedings throughout the trial.

The communique read: “That Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has observed with keen interest the recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“That in as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.

“That as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.

“That we strongly support the stand taken by the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023, and the proposed 5% share of the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB) for the host communities.

“That we identify with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, menace of the Fulani herdsmen, etc; however we do not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country. We therefore urge the youths to be law abiding and sheath their sword as the South East leaders and stakeholders address these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.

“That we therefore urge Ndigbo particularly the youths to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, as this is the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieving our goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project.”

