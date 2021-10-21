From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday entered a plea of not guilty to the seven-count amended charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Speaking from the dock before before trial Justice Binta Nyako, Kanu said he was innocent of all the allegations Federal Government filed against him, after the charge was read to him in the open court.

His re-arraingment came on day the Department of State Services, DSS, blatantly refused to allow even a single journalist inside the courtroom.

Though this reporter and six other Journalists were intitially cleared at the main gate of the court to enter the premises, upon his arrival at the door leading to the courtroom, arm-wielding operatives of the secret service denied him entry.

The operatives insisted their action was based on “order from above”.

They made it clear that no Journalist would be allowed to enter the courtroom till the end of the proceedings.

“You people can go to your press center and wait till the end of the matter, after then, you will receive briefing on what happened”, one of the hooded operatives stated.

Meanwhile, a source inside the courtroom, notified Daily Sun that the embattled IPOB leader took his fresh to the amended charge at about 10:45am.