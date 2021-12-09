From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Reports say the Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, was killed on Wednesday night by unknown persons.

Details of the murder were still sketchy as at the time of this report on Thursday but competent sources said the body of the late Commissioner was discovered in his house late on Thursday morning.

According to one of the sources, “the Commissioner lived alone in his residence apart from the security guard and for now, we don’t really know what happened to the security man.

“Some people tried to reach him on Thursday morning but there was no response from his telephone and that was when they went the house and found his corpse riddled with bullets.”

The police and government officials declined to give any official statements on the development.

The late Nasir was a former member of the House of Representatives from Mani Federal Constituency and he was also at a time, staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

