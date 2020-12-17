From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Government had confirmed the release of 340 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

The sunnewsonline.com correspondent in Katsina had earlier broken the news of the release, explaining that the government was about to address residents of the state on the matter.

The SSG, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, who confirmed the development to our correspondent last night said that the boys were on transit from Zamfara State enroute Katsina.

“They are expected to be in Katsina at about midnight,” the SSG said, adding that they will be taken directly to the Government House.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari had said that 333 of the students were missing after suspected bandits attacked the school last Friday evening. The government had confirmed the abduction of some 333 of the students from the school.