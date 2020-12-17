From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

There are indications that the abducted schoolboys of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina, taken on Friday by suspected bandits, may have been released.

A competent government source, who made the disclosure on Thursday, did not give further details but suggested that Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari is expected to address a world press conference, ‘in due course’ on the matter.

According to the source, ‘the Governor will address a world press conference very soon.

‘It’s going to be the best news you have ever heard in recent times.’

The government had confirmed the abduction of some 333 of the students from the school.