From Scholastica Onyeka. Makurdi

Benue state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, who was kidnapped last Sunday, has been released.

The Commissioner of police, Benue police command, CP Wale Abass, confirmed this to newsmen on phone in Makurdi.

Recall that Mr Ogbu, was kidnapped with his driver and two others, at Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado road at about 9pm on Sunday.

It was also gathered that the following day, the Hilux van he was traveling in was sighted and recovered by the police in Otukpo.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of the rescue has not been given.

The police commissioner only said he was released an hour ago.