Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A female corps member kidnapped early this year by the Boko Haram has been released from the insurgents’ captivity.

Halima Umar, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was abducted around Gwoza in the south eastern part of Borno early in January by Boko Haram, the military said.

She was rescued after days of military operation and synergy with some partners, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu disclosed.